Trump Rage-Tweets at Wrong Megan Rapinoe After Soccer Star Says She’s ‘Not Going to the F**king White House’

Donald Trump rage-tweeted at the wrong Megan Rapinoe after hearing that the out U.S. women’s soccer team co-captain told a reporter “I’m not going to the f**king White House’.

“I’m not going to the fucking White House.” – @mPinoe pic.twitter.com/sz1ADG2WdT — Eight by Eight (@8by8mag) June 25, 2019

Rapinoe’s comments sent Trump into a meltdown and he hit Twitter, naming “Megan Rapino” and tweeting at the wrong person. The real Rapinoe’s Twitter account is @mPinoe.

Tweeted Trump: “Women’s soccer player, @meganrapino, just stated that she is “not going to the F…ing White House if we win.” Other than the NBA, which now refuses to call owners, owners (please explain that I just got Criminal Justice Reform passed, Black unemployment is at the lowest level…….in our Country’s history, and the poverty index is also best number EVER), leagues and teams love coming to the White House. I am a big fan of the American Team, and Women’s Soccer, but Megan should WIN first before she TALKS! Finish the job! We haven’t yet……..invited Megan or the team, but I am now inviting the TEAM, win or lose. Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team. Be proud of the Flag that you wear. The USA is doing GREAT!”

Trump’s erroneous tweets have since been replaced, with his intended target.

Women’s soccer player, @mPinoe, just stated that she is “not going to the F…ing White House if we win.” Other than the NBA, which now refuses to call owners, owners (please explain that I just got Criminal Justice Reform passed, Black unemployment is at the lowest level… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2019

….invited Megan or the team, but I am now inviting the TEAM, win or lose. Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team. Be proud of the Flag that you wear. The USA is doing GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2019

The erroneous Twitter user tweeted: “my replies are popping off”