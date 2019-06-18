This is Probably Worse Turbulence Than You’ve Ever Seen on a Plane: WATCH

When the flight attendant says ‘fasten your seatbelts’, this is why you should pay attention. Mirjeta Basha recorded cell phone video on a flight from Kosovo to an airport in France near the Swiss border that shows severe turbulence as the plane flew near a thunderstorm.

A flight attendant and drink cart go airborne as passengers scream and the cabin erupts into chaos. Basha told ABC News that she was convinced the plane was going to crash. Commercial airliners are built to withstand such turbulence, but people generally aren’t. 10 people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.