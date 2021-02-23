Breathtaking Time-lapse Shows Massive Sheet of Lake Michigan Ice Breaking Free from Chicago Shoreline: WATCH

There’s something oddly satisfying about watching a massive single sheet of ice break away from the Chicago shoreline and float off into the vastness of Lake Michigan, if only that it signals spring may soon be on the way. The clip was shot by WGN’s camera from the top of the city’s John Hancock building.
