Auditorium Erupts in Cheers as HS Valedictorian Comes Out as Bisexual: ‘I’ve Struggled to Be Proud of Something All My Life’ — WATCH

New York City high school valedictorian and aspiring actor Mason Bleu made a big announcement at his graduation, revealing to his class and those attending that he’s bisexual.

“I want to remind all of you to always be proud but to always remain humble,” Bleu advised the audience. “I’ve struggled to be proud of something all my life. Since I’m preaching about being proud today, it’d be hypocritical of me to continue hiding. I’m not someone who likes getting emotional so saying this is extremely personal and hard.”

“For a long time, I have struggled with my sexuality,” he continued. “I’ve dodged it and ignored it because I wasn’t proud of who I am. But today I’m changing that. I’m proud to be a bisexual man.”

The audience got to its feet, erupting in cheers.

Continued Bleu, emotionally: “I’ve struggled with being proud of myself for a long time because I was afraid that no one else would be proud of me and for me. But an important thing about being proud is that you should always be proud of yourself before you want anyone to be proud of you. On that note, I want to thank everyone for coming out today because I just came out so thank you for coming out. … Thank you so much and happy Pride!”