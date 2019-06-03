People Run for Their Lives as Cruise Ship Slams Into Dock in Venice, Italy: WATCH

People on a dock in Venice, Italy ran for their lives as a massive MSC cruise ship lost control and slammed into another boat and the pier on Sunday. Five people were injured.

The AP reports: “The collision happened about 8:30 a.m. on the Giudecca Canal, a major thoroughfare that leads to Saint Mark’s Square in the northeastern Italian city. … Following the accident, calls for banning cruise ships in Venice, long a source of contention in the over-extended tourist city, were renewed.”

The ship’s view: