Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour joined Jose Xtravaganza, Father of the House of Xtravaganza, Twiggy Garçon, executive producer of the documentary Kiki, Jordan Roth, president of Jujamcyn Theaters to judge a Vogueing at The Met competition in celebration of Pride Month and The Costume Institute exhibition Camp: Notes on Fashion.

Competitors included Asia Balenciaga, Bootz Prodigy, Dashaun Lanvin, Omari Mizrahi, Tamiyah Mugler and Ty Ebony, who was crowned The Dragon Slayer.