Gay Server Called ‘Faggot’ by Fellow Employees Gets $20K Settlement

Brian Peeke, a server at Voorhees Diner in New Jersey has received a $20,000 settlement in a sexual harassment lawsuit in which he alleged that fellow employees targeted him constantly with anti-gay slurs.

The Courier Post reports: ‘[Brian] Peeke was hired at Voorhees Diner as a server in November 2016 and worked there until June 2018, when, he alleges, “the situation at work was so unbearable, that he felt he had no choice but to resign,” according to a complaint filed with the attorney general’s Division of Civil Rights. Some of the diner employees “would continuously refer to complainant as ‘faggot,’ ‘stupid faggot’ and other derogatory remarks related to his sexual orientation,” the complaint said.’

Said Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal: “In any workplace setting, people have a right to do the jobs they were hired to do without being subjected to verbal abuse, solicitations for sex, inappropriate touching, and other harassing conduct. These cases should serve as a reminder to employers throughout the State that we take this issue seriously, and will hold accountable any employer who engages in, or tolerates, such harassment.”