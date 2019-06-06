After Demonetizing Right-Winger Steven Crowder for 2-Year Homophobic Harassment of Carlos Maza, YouTube Announces Rule Change

Yesterday, after the story of right-wing commentator Steven Crowder’s two-year homophobic harassment of Carlos Maza made national headlines, YouTube finally demonetized Crowder, and made an announcement regarding a change in its rules.

Wrote the platform’s Chris Dale in a post: “There are two key policies at play here: harassment and hate speech. For harassment, we look at whether the purpose of the video is to incite harassment, threaten or humiliate an individual; or whether personal information is revealed. We consider the entire video: For example, is it a two-minute video dedicated to going after an individual? A 30-minute video of political speech where different individuals are called out a handful of times? Is it focused on a public or private figure? For hate speech, we look at whether the primary purpose of the video is to incite hatred toward or promote supremacism over a protected group; or whether it seeks to incite violence. To be clear, using racial, homophobic, or sexist epithets on their own would not necessarily violate either of these policies. For example, as noted above, lewd or offensive language is often used in songs and comedic routines. It’s when the primary purpose of the video is hate or harassment. And when videos violate these policies, we remove them.”

Not everyone will agree with the calls we make — some will say we haven’t done enough; others will say we’ve gone too far,” Dale added. “And, sometimes, a decision to leave an offensive video on the site will look like us defending people who have used their platforms and audiences to bully, demean, marginalize or ignore others. If we were to take all potentially offensive content down, we’d be losing valuable speech — speech that allows people everywhere to raise their voices, tell their stories, question those in power, and participate in the critical cultural and political conversations of our day.”

Added Dale: “Even if a creator’s content doesn’t violate our community guidelines, we will take a look at the broader context and impact, and if their behavior is egregious and harms the broader community, we may take action. In the case of Crowder’s channel, a thorough review over the weekend found that individually, the flagged videos did not violate our Community Guidelines. However, in the subsequent days, we saw the widespread harm to the YouTube community resulting from the ongoing pattern of egregious behavior, took a deeper look, and made the decision to suspend monetization. In order to be considered for reinstatement, all relevant issues with the channel need to be addressed, including any videos that violate our policies, as well as things like offensive merchandise.”

Maza’s response:

What value does @YouTube think racist and homophobic epithets add to the platform? What possible rationale can it have for carving out an exception for epithets? Who does that kind of speech benefit? — Carlos Maza (@gaywonk) June 6, 2019