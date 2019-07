U.S. Army specialist Brion Houston came out as gay in an interview with ABC News in New York City during the WorldPride parade.

Said Houston: “[It’s my] first WorldPride and first Pride ever.”

“Are you out in the military?” asked ABC News’ reporter.

“I’m not yet, but now I am, so congrats,” replied Houston. “This is my coming out. On the 50th anniversary of Stonewall, there’s no better time to be out in the military than right now.”