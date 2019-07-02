AOC, Castro, and Other Lawmakers Blast Child Detention Center Conditions, Secret Facebook Group: WATCH

Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX), Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), and 12 other Democratic lawmakers visiting border detention facilities blasted the U.S. government on Monday for its disgusting and criminal treatment of children, and spoke out about the secret Facebook group uncovered by ProPublica.

The Dallas Morning News reports: ‘Some children told stories of toilets with no running water. One mother in a facility in El Paso said she drank water from a toilet, according to the lawmakers. After the tour, the lawmakers held a news conference but were mostly drowned out by about two dozen supporters of President Donald Trump, whose immigration policies the Democratic lawmakers largely blamed for the situation.’

This moment captures what it’s like for women in CBP custody to share a cramped cell—some held for 50 days—for them to be denied showers for up to 15 days and life-saving medication. For some, it also means being separated from their children. This is El Paso Border Station #1. pic.twitter.com/OmCAlGxDt8 July 1, 2019