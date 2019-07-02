Todrick Goes Behind-the-Scenes of His ‘I Like Boys’ Video: WATCH

Todrick Hall took followers behind-the-scenes of his “I Like Boys” video which includes a tour of his bedroom where it was filmed, a camel-riding lesson, and a trip to the desert.

Joked Todrick: “I did nicely ask. I said, just one thing, just don’t make me be around a bunch of naked boys for this video. That’s cliche, been there done that, it’s like been there done that anybody can get naked boys around them. And they were like ‘Todrick please, please’ and I said ‘fine!’If that’s what they want from me, then I’ll do it. I’ll do it this one time.”