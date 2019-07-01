Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

You are here: Home / Entertainment / ‘Old Town Road’ Singer Lil Nas X Comes Out as Gay: ‘Deadass Thought I Made it Obvious’

‘Old Town Road’ Singer Lil Nas X Comes Out as Gay: ‘Deadass Thought I Made it Obvious’

by Leave a Comment

Lil Nas X gay

Lil Nas X, the rapper behind the country-crossover #1 hit “Old Town Road”, came out as gay on Sunday, indicating in a set of tweets on the last day of Pride month, that he is part of the LGBTQ community.

Tweeted Lil Nas X: “some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm no more. but before this month ends i want y’all to listen closely to c7osure. 🌈🤩✨

He later tweeted, sharing a photo of his EP’s artwork, highlighting the rainbow in a building: “deadass thought i made it obvious”

The lyrics for c7osure go like this: “True say, I want and I need to let go, use my time to be free. Ain’t no more actin’, man that forecast say I should just let me grow/No more red light for me baby, only green, I gotta go/Pack my past up in the back, oh, let my future take ahold/This is what I gotta do, can’t be regrettin’ when I’m old.”