‘Old Town Road’ Singer Lil Nas X Comes Out as Gay: ‘Deadass Thought I Made it Obvious’

Lil Nas X, the rapper behind the country-crossover #1 hit “Old Town Road”, came out as gay on Sunday, indicating in a set of tweets on the last day of Pride month, that he is part of the LGBTQ community.

some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm no more. but before this month ends i want y’all to listen closely to c7osure. 🌈🤩✨ pic.twitter.com/O9krBLllqQ — nope (@LilNasX) June 30, 2019

deadass thought i made it obvious pic.twitter.com/HFCbVqBkLM June 30, 2019

Tweeted Lil Nas X: “some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm no more. but before this month ends i want y’all to listen closely to c7osure. 🌈🤩✨

He later tweeted, sharing a photo of his EP’s artwork, highlighting the rainbow in a building: “deadass thought i made it obvious”

The lyrics for c7osure go like this: “True say, I want and I need to let go, use my time to be free. Ain’t no more actin’, man that forecast say I should just let me grow/No more red light for me baby, only green, I gotta go/Pack my past up in the back, oh, let my future take ahold/This is what I gotta do, can’t be regrettin’ when I’m old.”