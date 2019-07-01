‘Old Town Road’ Singer Lil Nas X Comes Out as Gay: ‘Deadass Thought I Made it Obvious’

Lil Nas X, the rapper behind the country-crossover #1 hit “Old Town Road”, came out as gay on Sunday, indicating in a set of tweets on the last day of Pride month, that he is part of the LGBTQ community.
Tweeted Lil Nas X: “some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm no more. but before this month ends i want y’all to listen closely to c7osure. 🌈🤩✨
He later tweeted, sharing a photo of his EP’s artwork, highlighting the rainbow in a building: “deadass thought i made it obvious”
The lyrics for c7osure go like this: “True say, I want and I need to let go, use my time to be free. Ain’t no more actin’, man that forecast say I should just let me grow/No more red light for me baby, only green, I gotta go/Pack my past up in the back, oh, let my future take ahold/This is what I gotta do, can’t be regrettin’ when I’m old.”