Pete Buttigieg Raised ‘Head-Turning’ $24.8 Million in Second Quarter

Mayor Pete Buttigieg raised $24.8 million in the last three months with more than 230,000 new donors, according to his campaign.

The NYT reports: ‘Mr. Buttigieg’s haul, from more than 294,000 donors, is the clearest indicator yet of how a candidate who only months ago was little known among voters has become a formidable contender in the race for the Democratic nomination. His strong fund-raising gives him the financial resources to build a robust campaign operation and compete with rivals who entered the race as far better-known figures, such as former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr., who is also expected to report a big fund-raising total for the quarter.’

CNN adds: “The South Bend, Indiana, mayor enters the third quarter of the year with $22.6 million cash on hand, campaign press secretary Chris Meagher said, and the campaign’s donor base has grown to 400,000 total unique donors for the entire campaign, with 230,000 new in the second quarter. Buttigieg’s average contribution size for the cycle is $47.42, the aide added. … Buttigieg headlined over 70 in-person fundraisers this quarter, including over a dozen large’grassroots’ events that blend the size of a large campaign rally with the cash generation power of a fundraiser, an aide told CNN. “