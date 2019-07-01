YouTuber Phil Lester Comes Out as Gay to His 4 Million Subscribers: WATCH

Phil Lester, one-half of the UK comedy hosting duo Dan and Phil, has come out as gay two weeks after his counterpart Dan Howell did the same.

Said Lester: “There is something quite big I’ve been meaning to tell you guys. I’m gay, and depending on who you are, you might’ve known, or it could’ve been a surprise… surprise! That’s how I should’ve come out to my parents. Even if you don’t totally relate to my story, you might learn something or change your view, or just feel like you’re not alone with something you went through. I’m gay! It’s great! I’m happy! And hopefully you’re happy for me too. If not, I hope you have a think about why you want a fellow human to be unhappy. And not true to who they are. And if that is a healthy mindset to have.”