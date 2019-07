Out Dear Evan Hansen star Ben Platt was among those in attendance at a fundraiser for Pete Buttigieg in Los Angeles this week. Platt treated Buttigieg to a performance of “Somewhere” from West Side Story.

Buttigieg praised Platt, saying, “We don’t get that at every fundraiser. That’s really special. You sound even better here than you do on the speakers at our house when Chasten fires them up.”