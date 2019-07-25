Bulgaria Court Recognizes Same-Sex Marriage in Groundbreaking Ruling

A court in Bulgaria has recognized same-sex marriage for the first time, ruling in favor of a gay couple who married in France.

The AP reports: “Australian citizen Kristina Palma, who married Mariama Dialo of France in 2016, was initially permitted to live, work and travel in Bulgaria and the European Union on the grounds that she married an EU citizen. But Bulgaria later denied her those rights, arguing that same-sex marriage was not legal in the country.”

On Wednesday, after a two-year court battle, the court ruled that Palma was a citizen of the European Union.