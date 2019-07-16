British Teen Drag Queen Stuns Graduating Class with Diploma-Grabbing Death Drop: WATCH

A British teen drag queen graduated this week, and although he did not walk across the stage as his alter ego “Sophia Stardust”, he did go viral on social media for performing a diploma-grabbing death drop.

How to graduate like a pro pic.twitter.com/fdPahK9Nrz — Brandon Austin (Sophia Stardust) (@sophia_stardust) July 12, 2019

Brandon Austin, who was graduating from West Kent College, a vocational school in the UK, told GSN: “I just said to my friends, “how iconic would it be if I did a death drop? All my friends were into it. So when I got up there, and all friends were cheering, I just thought let’s do it. The crowd screamed and cheered. Everyone was also so shocked. It was amazing.”

Austin hopes to perform on Drag Race UK one day, “but I’m not going to apply until I’m ready.”