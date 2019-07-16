Peter Thiel: Elizabeth Warren is the Most ‘Dangerous’ Democratic Candidate — WATCH

Gay billionaire and Trump supporter Peter Thiel told Tucker Carlson on Monday night that he thinks Elizabeth Warren is the most “dangerous” 2020 Democratic candidate.

Peter Thiel just said he thinks @ewarren is the most "dangerous" 2020 Dem candidate.



Tucker Carlson, who recently hoodwinked pundits into praising him after he pretended he agreed with some parts of her platform, agreed with him. pic.twitter.com/BvNhCWPuMs — jordan (@JordanUhl) July 16, 2019

Said Thiel: “I’m most scared by Elizabeth Warren. I think she’s the one who’s actually talking about the economy, which is the only thing that I think matters by far the most.”

RELATED: Gay Billionaire Peter Thiel Says He’ll Support Trump in 2020, Calls His Lies ‘Exaggerations of the Truth’

Added Thiel: “I think almost all the others are equally unimpressive in the sense that it’s all identity politics of one flavor or another. I wouldn’t want to rank how unimpressive they are, since that would be forcing me to rank the different identities and which one’s more privileged and more special, and that would be a dangerous thing to get into….But I think Elizabeth Warren’s the dangerous one.”

Thiel also said Google should be investigated for treason.

Trump likes the idea.