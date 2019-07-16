Peter Thiel: Elizabeth Warren is the Most ‘Dangerous’ Democratic Candidate — WATCH

Gay billionaire and Trump supporter Peter Thiel told Tucker Carlson on Monday night that he thinks Elizabeth Warren is the most “dangerous” 2020 Democratic candidate.
Said Thiel: “I’m most scared by Elizabeth Warren. I think she’s the one who’s actually talking about the economy, which is the only thing that I think matters by far the most.”
RELATED: Gay Billionaire Peter Thiel Says He’ll Support Trump in 2020, Calls His Lies ‘Exaggerations of the Truth’
Added Thiel: “I think almost all the others are equally unimpressive in the sense that it’s all identity politics of one flavor or another. I wouldn’t want to rank how unimpressive they are, since that would be forcing me to rank the different identities and which one’s more privileged and more special, and that would be a dangerous thing to get into….But I think Elizabeth Warren’s the dangerous one.”
Thiel also said Google should be investigated for treason.
Trump likes the idea.