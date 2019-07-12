Police Officer Who Resigned After Mocking Suicide of Gay Teen is Rehired 2 Months Later

Nigel Shelby

An Alabama police officer who stepped down after mocking the suicide of gay teen Nigel Shelby has been rehired. Shelby, a 15-year-old high school student in Huntsville, Alabama, took his own life in April after suffering homophobic bullying.

WAFF reports: ‘[Police officer Jeff] Graves was embroiled in controversy in May when he posted anti-LGBTQ comments in a Facebook post about the suicide of Nigel Shelby. … Graves later resigned amid an investigation. Owens Cross Roads Police Chief Jason Dobbins said he hired Graves because “everyone deserves a second chance.” Dobbins said Graves showed remorse over the situation. He said he feels comfortable that Graves will do his job without bias.’

Said Dobbins: “Officer Graves may not have the same views as everyone else but that doesn’t prevent him from doing his job as an officer. He’s going to make a great addition to our department.”