Lindsey Graham Snarls: We All Know That ‘AOC and This Crowd Are a Bunch of Communists’ — WATCH

Senator Lindsey Graham attacked Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and three other congresswomen (Rep. Rashida Tlaib, Rep. Ayanna Pressley and Rep. Ilhan Omar) in an appearance on FOX & Friends on Monday. Graham snarled:”AOC and this crowd are a bunch of Communists. They hate Israel. They hate our own country. They’re calling the border patrol agents ‘concentration camp guards’ … They’re anti-Semitic. They’re anti-America.”

AOC responded to Graham on Twitter: “I see @LindseyGrahamSC’s biggest issue w/ Trump’s racism is that it doesn’t go far enough – Graham wants to bring back 1950s McCarthyism, too. GOP is doing this because they have no plan for our future. We’re the ones fighting for healthcare, edu, good jobs, & they got nothing.”