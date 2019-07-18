Berkeley, California to Rename ‘Manholes’ as ‘Maintenance Holes’ in Effort Toward Nonbinary Gender Inclusivity

Photo by 7 SeTh on Unsplash

Berkeley, California will be renaming “manholes” as “maintenance holes” in official city documents in a bid to recognize nonbinary gender inclusivity.

In addition fraternities and sororities will be referred to as “Collegiate Greek system residences,” “manpower” will be termed “human effort,” pregnant women will be referred to as “pregnant employees,” and “watchmen” will be called “guards.”

CNN reports: ‘The item passed without discussion or comments and was not controversial, said Berkeley City Council member Rigel Robinson, the bill’s primary author. The revised city documents also will replace instances of gendered pronouns, such as “he” and “she” with “they,” according to the ordinance.’