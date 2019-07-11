Matthew Morrison Teases Some Well-Packed Shorts in ‘American Horror Story: 1984’ Trailer Featuring Full Cast: WATCH

Creator Ryan Murphy shared a teaser for the ninth season of American Horror Story featuring John Carroll Lynch, Zach Villa, DeRon Horton, Angelica Ross, Emma Roberts, Gus Kenworthy, and Matthew Morrison. In the clip, set to Dan Hartman’s “I Can Dream About You”, the cast delivers an ’80s fashion parade inside a rustic cabin, and, in Morrison’s case, a bit more than that. (Note: the Instagram post is a slide-show of clips)

Not much is known about the full plot of American Horror Story: 1984 other than it’s based on ’80s slasher films. It premieres on September 18.