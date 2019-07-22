Mike Pence to Attend Fundraiser at Private Club in Aspen Owned by Two Gay Men: REPORT

Vice President Mike Pence will reportedly headline a $35K/couple fundraiser on Monday at a private club in Aspen, Colorado owned by two gay men, according to reports.

The Aspen Times reports: “The Caribou Club in Aspen’s downtown core is set to host the VIP reception with Pence, according to sources who declined to be named. Billy Stolz, one of the owners of the club, did not return a phone message seeking comment. Bob Jenkins, vice chair of Pitkin County Republicans, said Friday that he expects about 25 couples to attend the $35,000-per-couple VIP reception with Pence starting at 5 p.m. on Monday.”

Stolz owns the club with Richard Edwards, who inherited it from founder Harley Baldwin, his former partner, in 2005.

The location of the Pence fundraiser was revealed after the Caribou Club’s executive chef was arrested Friday for felony assault and domestic violence and said in court that he was cooking for the vice president on Monday.

Pence regularly vacations in Aspen and in 2017 was trolled by neighbors who displayed a rainbow banner reading “Make America Gay Again” which went viral.

From running a think-tank that published virulently anti-gay articles, to attempting to divert HIV/AIDS money to fund conversion therapy, to refusing to protect LGBT Hoosiers from discrimination, to legalizing anti-LGBT discrimination in Indiana, to cozying up to notorious homophobes, to supporting a ban on gay marriage, and decrying the ‘mainstreaming of homosexuality in the military’ after DADT was repealed, Pence’s record is among the worst records on LGBTQ issues of anyone who has ever occupied the office of the Vice President.