Rep. Ilhan Omar Blasts Tucker Carlson: ‘It’s Kinda Fun Watching a Racist Fool Weeping About My Presence in Congress’ — WATCH

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) clapped back after FOX News host Tucker Carlson called her “living proof that the way we practice immigration has become dangerous to this country … a living fire alarm. A warning to the rest of us that we better change our immigration. Or else”

Not gonna lie, it’s kinda fun watching a racist fool like this weeping about my presence in Congress 🤣🤣



No lies will stamp out my love for this country or my resolve to make our union more perfect.



They will just have to get used to calling me Congresswoman! https://t.co/nRS13yWivK — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 10, 2019

