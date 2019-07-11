Rosie O’Donnell on Trump’s Relationship with Ivanka: ‘I Think He’s Been Doing Bad Things with Her for a Very Long Time’ — WATCH

SiriusXM host Michelangelo Signorile interviewed Rosie O’Donnell this week, and discussed Donald Trump’s relationship with his daughter Ivanka, and their recent trip to the G20 summit.

“I don’t know what he’s doing with her,” said O’Donnell “I think he’s been doing bad things with her for a very long time. There’s a creepy incest feel that is a very prevalent amongst Donald Trump and his children, at least his daughter. Very creepy. I don’t know. I think she’s like, you know, a talentless, non-intelligent, non-powerful woman. And, I think she’s — it’s laughable to think of her in any kind of public service role. No one in his family has ever been in public service. Why should they start now?”