Trump Twitter Meltdown: I’m a ‘Great Looking, Smart, Stable Genius’ Unlike ‘Sleepy Joe Biden, Alfred E. Neumann, and ‘Skinny’ Pocahontas

Donald Trump launched an unhinged Twitter rant on Thursday morning ahead of a “social media summit” at the White House. In the rant he attacked Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, and Elizabeth Warren and the so-called “Fake News Media.”

Tweeted Trump: “The White House will be hosting a very big and very important Social Media Summit today. Would I have become President without Social Media? Yes (probably)! At its conclusion, we will all go to the beautiful Rose Garden for a News Conference on the Census and Citizenship.”

“A big subject today at the White House Social Media Summit will be the tremendous dishonesty, bias, discrimination and suppression practiced by certain companies,” Trump added. “We will not let them get away with it much longer. The Fake News Media will also be there, but for a limited period……The Fake News is not as important, or as powerful, as Social Media. They have lost tremendous credibility since that day in November, 2016, that I came down the escalator with the person who was to become your future First Lady. When I ultimately leave office in six……….years, or maybe 10 or 14 (just kidding), they will quickly go out of business for lack of credibility, or approval, from the public. That’s why they will all be Endorsing me at some point, one way or the other. Could you imagine having Sleepy Joe Biden, or @AlfredENeuman99,…..or a very nervous and skinny version of Pocahontas (1000/24th), as your President, rather than what you have now, so great looking and smart, a true Stable Genius! Sorry to say that even Social Media would be driven out of business along with, and finally, the Fake News Media!”

