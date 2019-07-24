Rudy Giuliani Debuts Bad Dye Job, Stained Scalp, Insane Mueller Impression on ‘Fox & Friends’ — WATCH July 24, 2019 by Towleroad Leave a Comment Rudy Giuliani made and debuted a notable appearance on FOX & Friends Wednesday morning, premiering his new bad dye job which left his scalp stained a coppery color. He also offered a blabbering, insane impression of Special Counsel Robert Mueller. Here is Giuliani's unflattering Mueller impersonation pic.twitter.com/61lNLcUkHW— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 24, 2019 Rudy Giuliani is on Fox & Friends trashing Mueller: "He showed up once. Kinda made an idiot of himself. Didn't know … stuff. I was shocked. I called John Dowd later. I said, 'I remember this guy 20, 30 years ago. What happened to him?'" pic.twitter.com/upTVAdO53B — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 24, 2019