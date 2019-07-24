Towleroad Gay News

Rudy Giuliani Debuts Bad Dye Job, Stained Scalp, Insane Mueller Impression on ‘Fox & Friends’ — WATCH

Rudy Giuliani made and debuted a notable appearance on FOX & Friends Wednesday morning, premiering his new bad dye job which left his scalp stained a coppery color. He also offered a blabbering, insane impression of Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

