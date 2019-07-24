Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

Russell Tovey Unveils Plaque Marking Spot Where Oscar Wilde Suffered Homophobic Abuse

by Leave a Comment

Actor Russell Tovey and Wandsworth, UK Mayor Leslie McDonnell on Tuesday unveiled a plaque marking the spot where playwright Oscar Wilde suffered homophobic abuse.

View this post on Instagram

Today, our wonderful patron and friend @russelltovey unveiled Studio Voltaire and Wandsworth LGBTQ+ Forum’s permanent Rainbow Plaque, commemorating Oscar Wilde. The plaque marks the spot that Wilde was subjected to homophobic abuse at Clapham Junction Train Station. It is intended as a celebration and reclamation of LGBTQ+ hidden histories and a reminder that hate crime is not tolerated in the rail industry. Visit the plaque on Platform 10 🌈🌈🌈 Thank you to Wandsworth LGBTQ+ Forum, the Mayor of Wandsworth, the Oscar Wilde Society, Network Rail and everyone who supported our fundraising for this very special project!

A post shared by Studio Voltaire (@studiovoltairelondon) on

Wrote Studio Voltaire London: “The plaque marks the spot that Wilde was subjected to homophobic abuse at Clapham Junction Train Station.
It is intended as a celebration and reclamation of LGBTQ+ hidden histories and a reminder that hate crime is not tolerated in the rail industry.”

View this post on Instagram

Very proud to unveil the #OscarWilde @londonblueplaques at Clapham Junction station this afternoon with Madame Mayor of Wandsworth – massive achievement for @studiovoltairelondon and #wandsworthlgbtq+forum @networkrail platform 10 #pride

A post shared by Russelltovey (@russelltovey) on

Recent Posts