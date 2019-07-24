Russell Tovey Unveils Plaque Marking Spot Where Oscar Wilde Suffered Homophobic Abuse

View this post on Instagram

Today, our wonderful patron and friend @russelltovey unveiled Studio Voltaire and Wandsworth LGBTQ+ Forum’s permanent Rainbow Plaque, commemorating Oscar Wilde. The plaque marks the spot that Wilde was subjected to homophobic abuse at Clapham Junction Train Station. It is intended as a celebration and reclamation of LGBTQ+ hidden histories and a reminder that hate crime is not tolerated in the rail industry. Visit the plaque on Platform 10 🌈🌈🌈 Thank you to Wandsworth LGBTQ+ Forum, the Mayor of Wandsworth, the Oscar Wilde Society, Network Rail and everyone who supported our fundraising for this very special project!