Trump Incites Supporters into Chilling ‘Send Her Back’ Chant as He Trashes Rep. Ilhan Omar: WATCH

Donald Trump incited his supporters into a chilling and ugly chant as he launched into a tirade against Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) at his North Carolina rally on Wednesday night, standing back as the crowd roared “send her back.”

A cult of white supremacists chanting “send her back” in support of Donald Trump’s racist attack on Ilhan Omar. Fascism spreads like wildfire. Especially when it comes from the President of the United States of America. Chilling to my core. pic.twitter.com/mQ0Cy0ffMw — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) July 18, 2019

CNN reports: “The scenes at a North Carolina rally provided an ugly overture to a 2020 election campaign already soaked in hate. They exemplified the tribal politics and white nationalism that Trump is making clear he plans to ride to reelection, no matter their impact on America’s fragile societal harmony.”

Omar responded on Twitter, tweeting: “I am where I belong, at the people’s house and you’re just gonna have to deal!”. She also responded to a tweet from speechwriter Jon Favreau with a Maya Angelou poem: “You may shoot me with your words, You may cut me with your eyes, You may kill me with your hatefulness, But still, like air, I’ll rise.”

👋🏽 I am where I belong, at the people’s house and you’re just gonna have to deal! pic.twitter.com/W0OvDXGxQX July 18, 2019

You may shoot me with your words,

You may cut me with your eyes,

You may kill me with your hatefulness,

But still, like air, I’ll rise.



-Maya Angelou https://t.co/46jcXSXF0B — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 18, 2019

The hashtag #IStandWithIlhan also began trending on Twitter.