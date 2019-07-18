Trump Incites Supporters into Chilling ‘Send Her Back’ Chant as He Trashes Rep. Ilhan Omar: WATCH

Donald Trump incited his supporters into a chilling and ugly chant as he launched into a tirade against Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) at his North Carolina rally on Wednesday night, standing back as the crowd roared “send her back.”
CNN reports: “The scenes at a North Carolina rally provided an ugly overture to a 2020 election campaign already soaked in hate. They exemplified the tribal politics and white nationalism that Trump is making clear he plans to ride to reelection, no matter their impact on America’s fragile societal harmony.”
Omar responded on Twitter, tweeting: “I am where I belong, at the people’s house and you’re just gonna have to deal!”. She also responded to a tweet from speechwriter Jon Favreau with a Maya Angelou poem: “You may shoot me with your words, You may cut me with your eyes, You may kill me with your hatefulness, But still, like air, I’ll rise.”
The hashtag #IStandWithIlhan also began trending on Twitter.