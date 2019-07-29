Trump Suggests He Was at Ground Zero Assisting 9/11 First Responders: WATCH

At a signing ceremony for legislation that will permanently authorize the September 11th victim compensation fund, Donald Trump suggested he was at Ground Zero assisting first responders. There is no evidence this occurred.

Lie of the day so far… easily verifiable on video tape. What we do know is that he got on tha dir to brag that his building was now the tallest. Not even close to being true. — Persnickety (@Sunset4215) July 29, 2019

Said Trump: “I was down there also, but I’m not considering myself a first responder. But I was down there. I spent a lot of time down there with you.”

As Snopes notes, it’s not his only lie about 9/11: “In the lead-up to the 2016 presidential election, some critics cited a TIME magazine report that placed Trump in Chicago at the time of the attacks — but that was due to an error in the report. For his part, Trump claimed at a campaign rally in 2015 that he watched from his apartment in Trump Tower as people jumped from the burning WTC buildings to their deaths, but multiple news organizations pointed out that would have been an impossibility because Trump Tower is four miles away from Ground Zero. Trump also famously but falsely claimed repeatedly that he witnessed Muslim Americans in New Jersey celebrating as the WTC buildings came down.”