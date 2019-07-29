John Waters Responds to Racist Trump Attacks on Baltimore: ‘Come on Over and Say it in Person!’

Baltimore native and filmmaker John Waters blasted Donald Trump following his racist attacks on Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) and his hometown over the weekend.

Waters told Artnews: “Give me the rats and roaches of Baltimore any day over the lies and racism of your Washington, Mr Trump. Come on over to that neighborhood and see if you have the nerve to say it in person!”

Waters also spoke to Joy Reid on the MSNBC show AM Joy: “I lived in that neighborhood, in a predominantly African-American neighborhood in Mr. Cummings’ district… for 17 years. I made Hairspray when I lived there. And, you know, I never had the slightest bit of trouble. People were lovely to me. And rats and roaches, you know, Baltimore, we work with what we got and we make it better. I don’t think he cares what I say but the problem is I don’t know how he thinks he’s going to get votes from this, because the people that are racist and that already like him –– they’re already going to vote for him. But the other people that may be starting to crumble —— this is going to make them not vote for him. So I don’t even think it’s smart politically.”

Meanwhile, a photo of Divine, the late drag star of many of Waters’ films, began trending on social media.