‘Morning Joe’ Reveals Video of Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Ogling Cheerleaders at Mar-a-Lago: WATCH

Morning Joe on Wednesday revealed newly-unearthed 1992 video of Donald Trump and sex offender and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein ogling cheerleaders together at Mar-a-Lago. Trump now says he was never a fan of Epstein.

Raw Story reports: “Epstein was arrested on sex trafficking charges earlier this month, after a series of Miami Herald reports revealed details of a non-prosecution agreement struck in 2008 with then-U.S. Attorney Alex Acosta, who resigned last week as Trump’s secretary of labor. Trump has tried to downplay his friendship with Epstein, a well-connected financier, but this video and other evidence, including flight logs and photographs, show the two spent a good deal of time together in the 1990s and early 2000s.”

Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s “recruiter” mentioned by Mika Brzezinski in the above segment, is profiled in a New York Times article this week: “What is clear is that their partnership was deep and entangled, and continued even after their romance ended. Over more than a decade, Ms. Maxwell, now 57, helped manage Mr. Epstein’s homes, facilitate his social relationships and recruit masseuses to help satisfy his seemingly insatiable appetite for massages, according to his former employees. Some of Mr. Epstein’s accusers allege that in their experiences the massages were just a pretext for sexual abuse by Mr. Epstein, according to court records.”