Ricky Martin Says He’ll Join Protest in Puerto Rico Calling for Ricardo Rossello’s Resignation Over Group Chat Leak: WATCH

Recording artist Ricky Martin said on Tuesday night that he’ll be heading to Puerto Rico on Wednesday to join what looks to be a massive protest calling for the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rossello after conversations leaked from a private chat group administrated by Rossello revealing misogynistic, homophobic, and profane comments, some of which mentioned Martin.

#PuertoRico nos vemos mañana en el la marcha a ls 5pm frente al Capitolio pic.twitter.com/4cZM1KF3Kn — Ricky Martin (@ricky_martin) July 17, 2019

The group chat, on the messenger app Telegram, include 11 political figures close to Rossello, including Christian Sobrino, the government’s chief financial officer, and Luis Gerardo Rivera Marín, the State secretary and interim governor.

The NYT reported: ‘Mr. Rosselló, 40, apologized on Thursday after an excerpt from the chat was first published by local media showing he had referred to Melissa Mark-Viverito, the former speaker of the New York City Council, who was born in Puerto Rico, using the Spanish word for “whore.” In English, he also used a profane expression in reference to the oversight board that controls Puerto Rico’s finances, followed by emojis of a raised middle finger.’

Among the homophobic remarks were repeated references to Popular Democratic Party senator Eduardo Bhatia using the Spanish word for c**ksucker,’

There were also remarks about Martin, according to El Nuevo Dia: ‘Sobrino says homophobic comments about singer and actor Ricky Martin. “Nothing says patriarchal oppression like Ricky Martin”, he wrote, later saying, “Ricky Martin is such a male chauvinist that he f**ks men because women don’t measure up. Pure patriarchy.”’