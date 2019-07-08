Trump Appears to Renege on Promise to Invite World Cup Champion U.S. Women’s Soccer Team to White House

Donald Trump appeared to renege on a promise to invite the U.S. Women’s soccer team to the White House following their victory in the World Cup.

Question: "Will you invite the women's team to the White House? The soccer team?"



President Trump: "We haven't really thought about it. We will look at that, certainly." pic.twitter.com/U43Pt2Cwo5 — The Hill (@thehill) July 8, 2019

Said Trump to reporters: “We haven’t really thought about it. We will look at that, certainly.”

Back on July 26, Trump said he’d be inviting the entire team, win or lose.

….invited Megan or the team, but I am now inviting the TEAM, win or lose. Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team. Be proud of the Flag that you wear. The USA is doing GREAT! June 26, 2019

Trump’s promised invite prompted a response from team-co-captain Megan Rapinoe and a subsequent rage tweet from Trump.

“I’m not going to the f**king White House,” Rapinoe told a reporter.

Trump fired back: “Women’s soccer player, @meganrapino, just stated that she is “not going to the F…ing White House if we win.” Other than the NBA, which now refuses to call owners, owners (please explain that I just got Criminal Justice Reform passed, Black unemployment is at the lowest level…….in our Country’s history, and the poverty index is also best number EVER), leagues and teams love coming to the White House. I am a big fan of the American Team, and Women’s Soccer, but Megan should WIN first before she TALKS! Finish the job! We haven’t yet……..invited Megan or the team, but I am now inviting the TEAM, win or lose. Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team. Be proud of the Flag that you wear. The USA is doing GREAT!”

Said USA TODAY columnist Christine Brennan on CNN’s State of the Union: “He has basically painted himself in a corner of being against Megan Rapinoe. I think we will see more of this because these women are empowered as never before and they are speaking out against a President that they don’t respect.”

As a postscript, this ad from Nike: