At Least 18 Dead in Mass Shooting at El Paso Walmart

At least 18 people have been killed in a shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas. The 21-year-old gunman is in custody, according to police. He has been identified as Patrick Crusius.

Terrible shootings in ElPaso, Texas. Reports are very bad, many killed. Working with State and Local authorities, and Law Enforcement. Spoke to Governor to pledge total support of Federal Government. God be with you all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 3, 2019

We can confirm that this is the Wal-Mart shooter.



I just read what is being called his manifesto.



He is another white nationalist – saying that he did it because immigrants are taking over the country.



Don't you dare tell me Trump has nothing to do with this. pic.twitter.com/8unTXUKB8V August 3, 2019

ABC News reports: “A spokesperson for El Paso’s Del Sol Medical Center said that 11 victims ranging in age from 35 to 82 were being treated at the facility. Unversity Medical Center of El Paso received an additional 13 victims — two of whom were children, ages 2 and 9, who were stabilized and transferred to El Paso Children’s Hospital, according to officials.”

The El Paso Times reports: ‘A Facebook account apparently belonging to the suspect appeared to have been deleted Saturday afternoon. The account shows a young man in wire-frame glasses, with a pained expression in his profile photo. The account showed three friends, including a possible twin sister. A Twitter account in the suspect’s name included several tweets supporting President Donald Trump, although the account has been inactive for the past two years. A January 2017 tweet said, “#BuildTheWall is the best way that @POTUS has worked to secure our country so far!” The El Paso Times was unable to immediately confirm whether the handle belonged to the suspect.’

A manifesto allegedly written by the shooter and posted to 8chan called the attack “a response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas.” The authenticity of that manifesto has not been confirmed.