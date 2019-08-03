Gay Son of ‘Straight Pride’ Event Organizer Speaks Out Against It: WATCH

Matthew Mason, the gay son of Mylinda Mason, the co-organizer of a Straight Pride event planned for late August in Modesto, California is speaking out in hopes of getting the event shut down.

Organizers have reportedly filed an application to use the city’s Mancini Bowl for a rally and may also be planning a parade around the August 24 event.

The Modesto Bee reports: “Mason still will address the City Council. He said he supports the right to free speech and peaceful assembly but believes the city should not allow this event because it has the potential for violence. One of the organizers has said the local chapter of the Proud Boys accepted his invitation to attend. The New York Times has reported that Proud Boy members attended the 2017 far-right rally in Charlottesville, Va., in which one of the rally participants drove his car into a crowd of counter-protesters, killing one of them.”

According to the Bee, the other co-organizer has a long history of hate: ‘Don Grundmann, 67, founded the National Straight Pride Coalition and its California chapter about four months ago, the latest in a series of groups he has formed over the years, including Citizens Against Perversion. … According to its website, the coalition is protecting traditional gender roles, Christianity, heterosexuality, Western Civilization, and the contributions of whites to Western Civilization from the malevolence of the homosexual movement. …Grundmann said in a July 27 interview that he hopes the coalition grows nationwide and influences the 2020 election. “We’re going to change the cultural tide and make it, such things as gender fluidity and transgender, we’re going to associate them with what they are: sick and evil ideas, and also infanticide and abortion. We going to go the whole gamut. It’s OK to be a man. It’s OK to be a woman.”‘

