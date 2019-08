Stephen Ross / YouTube

Calls to ‘boycott Equinox’ rang out across social media after news broke that Stephen Ross, the owner of luxury fitness chains Equinox gym, SoulCycle, Blink Fitness and PURE Yoga, is hosting a $250,000 Trump fundraiser in the Hamptons on Friday.

The Washington Post reports: “Money raised at these fundraisers will go toward Trump Victory, a fundraising committee for both the Trump 2020 campaign and the Republican National Committee.”

News of the event has inspired calls to boycott Ross’s brands.

I’ve started this https://t.co/aykmdJ0O2m petition to voice our outrage, as members, at this betrayal by @Equinox. Please sign it.



Equinox: Demand EQUINOX end its support of DONALD TRUMP – Sign the Petition! https://t.co/a09GO0FPNU via @Change — Wilson Cruz (@wcruz73) August 7, 2019

I literally just cancelled my equinox membership because of this. — HandsomeBLuckypants (@BLuckypants) August 7, 2019