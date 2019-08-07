Patrick Swayze, Baylor U, Playboy, Tori Spelling, Kacey Musgraves, Montana, Zachary Quinto: HOT LINKS

DARKEST FORCES. Joe Biden links Trump to mass shooting: “How far is it from Trump’s saying this ‘is an invasion’ to the shooter in El Paso declaring ‘his attack is a response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas? Not far at all. In both clear language and in code, the president has fanned the flames of white supremacy in this nation.”

TORI SPELLING. The next Real Housewife of Beverly Hills?

REV RONALD FOWLER. Cory Booker distances himself from homophobic pastor. “Cory does not share these views…” BACKGROUND: Harris, Sanders, and Booker Campaigned at Church Led by Pastor Who Says Gays are Going to Hell.

KACEY MUSGRAVES. FOX & Friends goes after country singer for using the F-word, ignores her anger about gun violence. “What about the kids? She is asking them to chant the F word. I thought about that. I don’t want my daughter — these young girls, they look up to these musicians. She sings two great songs that I have downloaded … but now I’m gonna look differently at her because she is chanting that vulgar language.”

Fox & Friends attacks .@KaceyMusgraves for "preaching about gun control" with inappropriate language. pic.twitter.com/9AkHmmr8h6 August 7, 2019

MONTANA. Man charged for assaulting 13-year-old boy for “disrespecting the national anthem.” “There was a little boy lying on the ground,” she said. “He was bleeding out of his ears, seizing on the ground, just not coherent.”

IOWA. Man ordered to pay fine for burning LGBTQ-themed books. “Paul Dorr, 63, of Ocheyedan, who runs the Christian group “Rescue The Perishing,” was fined $65 plus a 35 percent criminal penalty surcharge and court costs during his sentencing. The $65 fine is the minimum for his charge, a simple misdemeanor. Sioux County Attorney Thomas Kunstle, who represented the state of Iowa, requested Dorr be fined the maximum penalty of $625, a 35 percent surcharge and court costs for destroying the library’s property.”

HATEWATCH. State Department official oversaw the Washington, DC chapter of a white nationalist organization. ‘The official, Matthew Q. Gebert, works as a foreign affairs officer assigned to the Bureau of Energy Resources, a State Department spokesperson told Hatewatch. Online, and in private correspondences with other white nationalists, Gebert uses “Coach Finstock” as a pseudonym. Through that alias, he expressed a desire to build a country for whites only.’

BOYS IN THE BAND. Here are Zachary Quinto and Matt Bomer getting into character for the Netflix adaptation.

DIANE KEATON. I’m not a real actress.

PRESS PLAY. Young gay editor Shane Michael Singh bringing Playboy into a new era.

BAYLOR. Activists tell NCAA to look into school’s discrimination against LGBTQ students: ‘These advocates wrote last month to Mark Emmert, the NCAA president, imploring the NCAA to investigate the university’s policies on LGBTQ issues. Most of those who signed the letter are officers of Gamma Alpha Upsilon (which spells out “GAY” in Greek letters), an LGBTQ student group that has sought official recognition from the university for eight years. Formally known as the Sexuality Identity Forum, the organization has been continually denied formal recognition, though the university has never publicly explained why.’

TRAILER OF THE DAY. I Am Patrick Swayze.

HUMP DAY HOTTIES. Via Tokeyo.