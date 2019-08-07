Tom Brady Was Upset His Son Didn’t Want to Do ‘Boy Things’ Like Play Sports

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady told Men’s Health that he was upset when one of his sons decided that he didn’t want to play sports like his dad. And now he’s learned his lesson.
The way I train has evolved so much over my 20 years in the NFL, and it’s showed me that anyone can continue to get better. Recently I got to talk with @menshealthmag about wellness, longevity, and everything our team at @tb12sports is doing to help others achieve peak performance. I’m excited to share it with all of you, along with a couple shots from one of my favorite weeks of the year in the Bahamas! Click the link in my bio for the full story!
Said Brady of his two sons: “Jack loves sports. He wants to try hard, and he never wants to disappoint his dad. That was me. I’d wake up early on weekends to do stuff with my dad. That’s why I didn’t party a lot. If Dad wanted to golf, I wanted to be there with him. And if I ever missed those things, it would crush me. When Benny came along, I thought he would be just like Jack. So I was like, ‘C’mon, let’s do this.’ And he was like, ‘Nope.’ And I was like, ‘What? No, do this!’ And Gisele kept saying to me, ‘Would you effing understand that your son is different?’ It was hard for me. I was like, ‘What do you mean? He’s a boy; he should just do all these things that I do.’ The reality is that Benny just likes different things. And it’s great because now I just have to go do what he wants to do. When we do that, we have the best time. He’s like, ‘OMG, Dad, you’re so funny.’ He loves joking, and I joke back.”