Dayton, Ohio Mayor Nan Whaley was asked by reporters if Donald Trump was coming to visit the city after the mass shooting that took the lives of 9 people and injured 27 others.

Mayor of Dayton Nan Whaley: pic.twitter.com/CYnyF6hA31 — The Hill (@thehill) August 5, 2019

Said Whaley: “He didn’t tell us, he said sometime this week. I’ve heard that he’s coming Wednesday but I haven’t gotten a call. And, you know, he might be going to Toledo, I don’t know.”

In an address earlier on Monday, Trump referred to Dayton as Toledo.