Three Men Arrested for Attempt to Murder Gay Younger Brother in Family ‘Honor Killing’

Illustration photo by Yousef Espanioly on Unsplash

Two older brothers of a gay Arab man and a third accomplice were indicted on Sunday in Tel Aviv after being arrested for attempting to murder their gay younger brother in a family “honor killing.”

Jewish Press reported shortly after the attack last month: “The attacker stabbed the 16-year-old boy in the chest and legs and fled the scene, in an apparent attempt at a family honor killing. The victim told the paramedics that the attacker was his brother. The stabbing took place outside of the Beit Dror center, where the victim was living. The center is a temporary shelter providing home conditions for LGBT members who are endangered in their homes. Paramedics rushed the victim to Ichilov hospital in serious condition, where he underwent surgery that stabilized his condition.”

Israel National News reports: “The victim’s two brothers, ages 23 and 27, were charged Sunday with attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder for the July 26th stabbing, along with aggravated assault and making threats, in connection with previous incidents. The names of the two suspects remain under a court-imposed gag order to protect the identity of the victim. A third suspect, 24-year-old Jamal Cnaani, was also charged Sunday with conspiracy to commit murder for his role in the planned honor killing. According to the indictment, once the two older brothers had discovered that the victim was in a homosexual relationship with another youth, they threatened to murder him if he did not break off the relationship. The two older brothers also physically abused the victim, beating and kicking him, and in at least one instance, beat him to the point where he lost consciousness.”

The victim had fled to the Beit Dror hostel after escaping the conditions at home, but was tracked down by his older brothers.