Trump Denies Wanting to Nuke Hurricanes

Donald Trump on Monday morning said that a report in Axios that he suggested dropping nuclear bombs into hurricanes in order to stop them from hitting the U.S. is false. The report quoted sources who heard the remarks, allegedly made to senior Homeland Security and national security officials, and were briefed on a National Security Council memorandum that recorded them.

Axios reported: ‘During one hurricane briefing at the White House, Trump said, “I got it. I got it. Why don’t we nuke them?” according to one source who was there. “They start forming off the coast of Africa, as they’re moving across the Atlantic, we drop a bomb inside the eye of the hurricane and it disrupts it. Why can’t we do that?” the source added, paraphrasing the president’s remarks.’

According to the report, the briefing room fell silent, and those there looked at one another afterwards, asking, ‘What the f—? What do we do with this?’

Tweeted Trump on Monday: “The story by Axios that President Trump wanted to blow up large hurricanes with nuclear weapons prior to reaching shore is ridiculous. I never said this. Just more FAKE NEWS!”