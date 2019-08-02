The ‘Queer Eye’ Guys Introduced Harry Styles to Grindr: WATCH

Queer Eye’s Fab 5 sat down with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live! On the after-show, a caller asked the group what the best part of hanging out with recording artist Harry Styles in Japan for a recent episode.

Said Karamo Brown: “I can tell you this. One of the people that was with Bobby and I there showed Harry Grindr. He had never seen Grindr before and that was his first time, and it was kind of cute that the straight guy was like, ‘there’s an app where you can just find a date?’ And I thought it was really cute.”

“A date?” screamed Tan France, doing air quotes. “A date.”

They also played a game of Kiss or Tell.

Antoni shaded celebrity chefs.

And they shared their high school looks.