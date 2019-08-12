Neverending Story, ‘The Hunt’, Supervolcano, Man Candy, Steven Slater, Race Imboden: HOT LINKS

LIL NAS X. “Old Town Road” notches 19th record week at #1 on Billboard Hot 100.

NEW RULE. Trump administration introduces rule that could limit legal immigration: “The so-called public charge rule is designed to ensure immigrants can support themselves financially. In doing so, though, it’ll likely make it harder for low-income immigrants to come to the US.”

STEVEN SLATER. Viral Jet Blue evacuee missing in Mexico.

12,019. Number of Trump lies since being in office.

ARCTIC MELT. Lightning strikes within 300 miles of North Pole. “The polar lightning was so rare that it led the Weather Service to issue a public information statement late Saturday.”

BIDEN SLIP. “Those kids in Parkland came up to see me when I was vice president.”

SALMON KILLER. EPA drops salmon protection after Trump meets with Alaska governor: ‘The EPA publicly announced the reversal July 30, but EPA staff sources tell CNN that they were informed of the decision a month earlier, during a hastily arranged video conference after Trump’s meeting with Gov. Mike Dunleavy. The governor, a supporter of the project, emerged from that meeting saying the president assured him that he’s “doing everything he can to work with us on our mining concerns.”‘

JEFFREY EPSTEIN. Bill Barr says there were “serious irregularites” at prison where billionaire human trafficker died: “We will get to the bottom of what happened,” Barr vowed in blistering opening remarks at a police event in New Orleans, “and there will be accountability.” Guards were working heavy overtime…

AVA DUVERNAY. The Central Park 5 are my dates to the Emmys. “I’m going to have them all out.”

I’M SORRY. Donatella Versace apologizes to China. “Never have I wanted to disrespect China’s National Sovereignty and this is why I wanted to personally apologize for such inaccuracy and for any distress that it might have caused.”

RACE IMBODEN. Olympic fencing medalist takes a knee at Pan American Games:

We must call for change.

This week I am honored to represent Team USA at the Pan Am Games, taking home Gold and Bronze. My pride however has been cut short by the multiple shortcomings of the country I hold so dear to my heart. Racism, Gun Control, mistreatment of immigrants, pic.twitter.com/deCOKaHQI9 — Race Imboden (@Race_Imboden) August 10, 2019

VIRGINIA. Restaurant owner agrees to $40,000 settlement in lawsuit claiming its employees harassed a gay server with anti-gay slurs and taunted him about his sexuality. “A federal judge on Thursday signed off on the settlement between the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and Mejia Corp., which does business as El Tio Tex-Mex Grill restaurant in Gainesville.”

MAN CANDY. Pietro Boselli, Luke Evans, Jared Leto, Ryan Serhant, Karamo Brown and more.

SUPERVOLCANO. Mantle from Yellowstone supervolcano extends all the way to California and Oregon: ‘Victor Camp, a geologist from San Diego State University found there are “finger-like conduits” of mantle that extend westwards, providing magma to distant sites including the volcanic fields of Newberry and Medicine Lake.’

MYSTERIOUS EXPLOSION. U.S. intelligence officials probe explosion that released radiation off northern Russia: “American officials have said nothing publicly about the blast on Thursday, possibly one of the worst nuclear accidents in the region since Chernobyl, although apparently on a far smaller scale, with at least seven people, including scientists, confirmed dead.”

THE HUNT. Movie about killing humans will not be released in theaters after mass shootings.

PORTLAND. Gay-owned White House B&B gets big makeover. “Since the purchase, Groff and his fiancé, David Krause, have invested another $1 million in renovations at the 1912 residence to restore its luster and turn it into a luxury bed and breakfast.”

INTERVIEW FLASHBACK OF THE DAY FROM 1962. Is there life on other planets?

COVER OF THE DAY. A metal version of “The Neverending Story”.

TEASER OF THE DAY. Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell in Apple’s The Morning Show.

MONDAY MUSCLE. Miguel Valencias.