Trump Voter Says He’s Not a Racist: ‘I Shared My Yard with a Colored Guy’ — WATCH

MSNBC’s Vaughn Hillyard spoke with a voter who implied he was a Trump supporter at the Iowa State Fair.

Asked who he was voting for, the man replied, “Guess. I’m white, old, they call me all kinds of names. Who do you think I would vote for? Come on. I don’t have to fill in the blank, everybody knows. We’re the bad people.”

Asked what kind of names he was called, the man replied, “I’m a racist. I went to school. I shared my yard with a colored guy. I have nothin’ against ’em. I grew up in the east. We grew up … with people.”

Asked if he thought Trump was a racist, the man replied, “No I don’t. I really don’t. … Some of those people he’s talkin’ about have said just as bad things about him that you can’t say on TV.”