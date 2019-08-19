Pete Buttigieg Turned Down Offer from Tom Ford to Personally Style Him

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg passed on an offer from designer Tom Ford to personally style the 2020 Democratic candidate, according to a new profile in Vogue:

“Since Trump took office, he complains of a near-constant tension. He tries to feel hopeful. He believes that the greatest legacy of the current administration will be a broad reinvigoration of interest in politics and government. He is a huge fan of Pete Buttigieg and met him at a small lunch early in his candidacy, where he felt he picked up on something: At the table, on the stage, Buttigieg, for all his silken rhetoric, seemed to look smaller than he was due to the generous cut of his suit. Ah, thought Ford—here’s something I can fix. After the event, he texted Buttigieg’s husband, Chasten, and offered a bit of sartorial guidance to the campaign. They didn’t bite. ‘Obviously he can’t wear my clothes,’ Ford says. ‘They’re too expensive, they’re wrong, they’re not made in America. And besides, whatever he’s doing is working. So does anyone need to f**k with it?'”