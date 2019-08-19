Daniel Pantaleo, Elton John, The Morning Show, Lightning Strike, Berlin, Dirty Underwear: HOT LINKS

FIRED. NYPD finally fires officer Daniel Pantaleo, who killed Eric Garner with a prohibited chokehold in 2014: ‘Pantaleo had not faced official sanction for his actions until now, only being placed on desk duty. The Justice Department in July declined to charge Pantaleo with violating Garner’s civil rights. A Staten Island grand jury in 2014 declined to indict Pantaleo.’

BERLIN. Memorial to gay victims of the Holocaust vandalized: “The concrete memorial in Berlin’s Tiergarten park, near the memorial to the Jewish victims of the Holocaust, features a window into which visitors can look and view a video of a same-sex couple kissing. Police said Monday that security guards reported that overnight the window had been painted over.”

TENNESSEE. Sentencing set for man who beat gay man and bragged about it on social media: “The victim said they were drinking and playing bar games before he was beaten into unconsciousness. He previously told police that he offered to pay Wiley to remove his shirt. He says he awoke at a Nashville hospital with facial fractures and missing teeth. He says he’s now on antidepressants and sleep medications.”

MALE MODEL MONDAY. Christian Hogue, Augusta Alexander, Rafael Miller, Giacomo Cavalli and more.

POLAND. PiS leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski denounces LGBT Pride marches: “The hard offensive, this traveling theater that is showing up in different cities to provoke and then cry… we are the ones who are harmed by this, it must be unmasked and discarded.”

DEEPLY DISTRESSED. Elton John slams media reporting that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took a private jet to visit him in the South of France. “I feel a profound sense of obligation to protect Harry and his family from the unnecessary press intrusion that contributed to Diana’s untimely death.”

61. Madonna turns up the birthday celebrations as a four star general.

CLOSE CALL OF THE DAY. “I feel like I am blessed. Maybe two inches to the right it could have been a different story where I’m not sitting here.”

TRAILER OF THE DAY. The Morning Show.

HOT GIRL SUMMER. Sam Smith gets his green on.