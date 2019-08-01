Rammstein Band Members Kiss at Moscow Concert to Protest Russian Homophobia: WATCH

Guitarists Paul Landers and Richard Kruspe of the Germany heavy metal band Rammstein kissed on stage at a concert in Moscow this week to make a statement against Russia’s anti-LGBTQ laws. The kiss happened during a performance of the band’s track “Aüslander”.

Sorry, I may be a little bit overexaggerated about this, but:



PAUL AND RICHARD ACTUALLY KISSED! THEY FINALLY DID IT! AAAAH!!! ♥️💕♥️💕🏳️‍🌈#Rammstein #Paulchard pic.twitter.com/9hRRz05jac — Earl from Ipanema 击 (@laudadoom) June 2, 2019

RAMMSTEIN'S MOSCOW INSTA PICS ARE FILLED WITH HUGS AND KISSES LIKE A SYMBOLIC MIDDLE FINGER OH MY GOD I LOVE THESE CHAOTIC MEN July 30, 2019

The photo of the men kissing was accompanied by the caption “We love you, Russia.”

The Moscow Times reports: ‘The band, which gained fame for their outrageous stunts and music videos which explore sexuality, have often voiced their support for the LGBT community. Landers and Kruspe have kissed several times on-stage during their current European tour. Under Russia’s “homosexual propaganda” law, foreigners who promote “non-traditional” relationships among minors can be detained for up to 15 days before being deported or fined up to 5,000 rubles ($78) and deported. ‘