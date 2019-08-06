Teen Threatens YouTube HQ with Gun Photo After She Gets Axed for Anti-Gay Videos

YouTube terminated the account of a 14-year-old star million-follower named Soph after she posted her latest anti-gay video. Then she tweeted a photo of herself with a gun with the caption “YouTube headquarters here I come.”

Buzzfeed News reports: ‘In the video, a 12-minute anti-gay rant titled “Pride and Prejudice,” Soph encourages her followers to “make sure to blame me in your manifestos” — a direct reference to the kind of document posted to 8chan by the Christchurch shooter who killed 51 people in March. On Saturday, the El Paso shooting suspect would also publish a manifesto to 8chan before killing 22 people.’

Soph, a high school freshman, built her YouTube channel on anti-LGBTQ and anti-Muslim diatribes.

In one video, in which she wore a hijab, she said, “I’ve become a devout follower of the Prophet Muhammad. Suffice to say, I’ve been having a fuck ton of fun. Of course, I get raped by my 40-year-old husband every so often and I have to worship a black cube to indirectly please an ancient Canaanite god — but at least I get to go to San Fran and stone the sh*t out of some gays, and the cops can’t do anything about it because California is a crypto-caliphate.”

Buzzfeed News adds that it was not the first strike for Soph. She had earlier threatened to murder YouTube’s CEO Susan Wojcicki.

Buzzfeed adds: ‘After her channel was taken down, Soph tweeted an image of herself with what appears to be an assault rifle, with the caption “youtube headquarters here I come.” She later removed the tweet. “Gun tweet obviosly a joke,” she wrote in a follow-up tweet.’