Instead of using his time to do things that would benefit the country, Donald Trump taunted CNN anchor Chris Cuomo after video of emerged of Cuomo exploding in anger at a man who called him “Fredo,” a reference to Fredo Corleone, the weak son of Vito Corleone in The Godfather.

I thought Chris was Fredo also. The truth hurts. Totally lost it! Low ratings @CNN https://t.co/yBpGjt4N1T — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2019

CNN defended Cuomo in a statement yesterday: “Chris Cuomo defended himself when he was verbally attacked with the use of an ethnic slur in an orchestrated setup. We completely support him.”

Appreciate all the support but – truth is I should be better than the guys baiting me. This happens all the time these days. Often in front of my family. But there is a lesson: no need to add to the ugliness; I should be better than what I oppose. — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) August 13, 2019